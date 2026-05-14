search
Ctrlk
HomeAcademyLoginTry for free
Page cover

Welcome

Welcome to the CARTO Documentation Center! All of the resources you need to unlock the power of the platform.

hashtag
Getting started with CARTO

CARTO is the only cloud-first spatial platform built for accelerated, modern GIS. It runs natively on top of your cloud data warehouse platform (e.g. Google BigQuery, Snowflake, AWS Redshift, Databricks, Oracle, etc.), providing easy access to highly scalable spatial analysis and visualization capabilities in the cloud — be it for analytics, app development, data engineering, and more.

Cover

What is CARTO?

An introduction to our cloud-native platform benefits and its different components.

Cover

Quickstart guides

Step-by-step guides to build your first maps, workflows, and applications.

Cover

CARTO Academy

Access detailed tutorials, videos and templates to learn more about geospatial analytics and to become a proficient user of the CARTO platform.

hashtag
CARTO Platform

CARTO unlocks the power of spatial analysis in the cloud, extending the visualization, analysis and development capabilities of the leading cloud data warehouse platforms, such as Google BigQuery, Snowflake, Oracle, and Amazon Redshift.

Find out how to get the most out of our Location Intelligence platform with our product documentation:

Cover

CARTO User Manual

How to create connections to your data warehouse, build interactive maps and analytical workflows, subscribe to external data, and more.

Cover

FAQs

Frequently Asked Questions about the CARTO platform and its components.

Cover

What's New

Learn about the latest features, improvements and bug fixes in our product.

Cover

CARTO Self-hosted

Deploy CARTO on your own infrastructure. Learn about recommended architecture, requirements, and follow installation guides to get started.

hashtag
CARTO for Agents

Cover

CARTO CLI

Manage maps, workflows, connections, and the rest of your CARTO organization from the terminal, usable by humans and AI agents alike.

Cover

CARTO MCP Server

Plug CARTO into chat agents like Claude.ai, ChatGPT, and Gemini through the standard Model Context Protocol.

Cover

CARTO Agent Skills

Skill playbooks that teach coding agents (Claude Code, Cursor, Codex, Gemini CLI) how to drive CARTO without re-discovering the API every session.

hashtag
Data and Analysis

Cover

Analytics Toolbox for BigQuery

Unlock Spatial Analytics on your BigQuery.

Cover

Analytics Toolbox for Snowflake

Unlock Spatial Analytics on your Snowflake.

Cover

Analytics Toolbox for Redshift

Unlock Spatial Analytics on your Redshift.

Cover

Analytics Toolbox for Databricks (Beta)

Unlock Spatial Analytics on your Databricks.

Cover

Analytics Toolbox for PostgreSQL

Unlock Spatial Analytics on your PostgreSQL.

Cover

Data Observatory

Gain access to thousands of public and premium spatial datasets, and save time on gathering, cleaning, and analyzing data.

Cover

CARTO + Python

A set of Python packages to allow data scientists to work with CARTO from Python notebooks.

hashtag
Development tools

Cover

CARTO + deck.gl

Build large-scale geospatial apps using deck.gl, the WebGPU-based framework for data visualization.

Cover

CARTO for React

Build compelling spatial apps using CARTO, React and deck.gl.

Cover

CARTO + Google Maps

Integrate CARTO layers with Google Maps API and basemaps.

hashtag
APIs

Cover

CARTO API

The CARTO API allows you to interact with your data in an external data warehouse to create performant cloud-native geospatial solutions.

hashtag
Get Help

Cover

Contact Support

Get in touch with our team of first-class geospatial specialists.

Cover

Join our community of users in Slack

Our community of users is a great place to ask questions and get help from CARTO experts.

Cover

All previous libraries and components

Including API v2, CARTO.js, CartoCSS, Torque.js, CARTOframes and others.

NextWhat's new

Last updated

Was this helpful?