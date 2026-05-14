Welcome to the CARTO Documentation Center! All of the resources you need to unlock the power of the platform.

hashtag Getting started with CARTO

CARTO is the only cloud-first spatial platform built for accelerated, modern GIS. It runs natively on top of your cloud data warehouse platform (e.g. Google BigQuery, Snowflake, AWS Redshift, Databricks, Oracle, etc.), providing easy access to highly scalable spatial analysis and visualization capabilities in the cloud — be it for analytics, app development, data engineering, and more.

What is CARTO? An introduction to our cloud-native platform benefits and its different components. Quickstart guides Step-by-step guides to build your first maps, workflows, and applications. CARTO Academy Access detailed tutorials, videos and templates to learn more about geospatial analytics and to become a proficient user of the CARTO platform.

hashtag CARTO Platform

CARTO unlocks the power of spatial analysis in the cloud, extending the visualization, analysis and development capabilities of the leading cloud data warehouse platforms, such as Google BigQuery, Snowflake, Oracle, and Amazon Redshift.

Find out how to get the most out of our Location Intelligence platform with our product documentation:

CARTO User Manual How to create connections to your data warehouse, build interactive maps and analytical workflows, subscribe to external data, and more. FAQs Frequently Asked Questions about the CARTO platform and its components. What's New Learn about the latest features, improvements and bug fixes in our product. CARTO Self-hosted Deploy CARTO on your own infrastructure. Learn about recommended architecture, requirements, and follow installation guides to get started.

hashtag CARTO for Agents

CARTO CLI Manage maps, workflows, connections, and the rest of your CARTO organization from the terminal, usable by humans and AI agents alike. CARTO MCP Server Plug CARTO into chat agents like Claude.ai, ChatGPT, and Gemini through the standard Model Context Protocol. CARTO Agent Skills Skill playbooks that teach coding agents (Claude Code, Cursor, Codex, Gemini CLI) how to drive CARTO without re-discovering the API every session.

hashtag Data and Analysis

Analytics Toolbox for BigQuery Unlock Spatial Analytics on your BigQuery. Analytics Toolbox for Snowflake Unlock Spatial Analytics on your Snowflake. Analytics Toolbox for Redshift Unlock Spatial Analytics on your Redshift. Analytics Toolbox for Databricks (Beta) Unlock Spatial Analytics on your Databricks. Analytics Toolbox for PostgreSQL Unlock Spatial Analytics on your PostgreSQL. Data Observatory Gain access to thousands of public and premium spatial datasets, and save time on gathering, cleaning, and analyzing data. CARTO + Python A set of Python packages to allow data scientists to work with CARTO from Python notebooks.

CARTO + deck.gl Build large-scale geospatial apps using deck.gl, the WebGPU-based framework for data visualization. CARTO for React Build compelling spatial apps using CARTO, React and deck.gl. CARTO + Google Maps Integrate CARTO layers with Google Maps API and basemaps.

hashtag APIs

CARTO API The CARTO API allows you to interact with your data in an external data warehouse to create performant cloud-native geospatial solutions.

hashtag Get Help