Welcome
Welcome to the CARTO Documentation Center! All of the resources you need to unlock the power of the platform.
Getting started with CARTO
CARTO is the only cloud-first spatial platform built for accelerated, modern GIS. It runs natively on top of your cloud data warehouse platform (e.g. Google BigQuery, Snowflake, AWS Redshift, Databricks, Oracle, etc.), providing easy access to highly scalable spatial analysis and visualization capabilities in the cloud — be it for analytics, app development, data engineering, and more.
CARTO Platform
CARTO unlocks the power of spatial analysis in the cloud, extending the visualization, analysis and development capabilities of the leading cloud data warehouse platforms, such as Google BigQuery, Snowflake, Oracle, and Amazon Redshift.
Find out how to get the most out of our Location Intelligence platform with our product documentation:
CARTO User Manual
How to create connections to your data warehouse, build interactive maps and analytical workflows, subscribe to external data, and more.
CARTO for Agents
CARTO CLI
Manage maps, workflows, connections, and the rest of your CARTO organization from the terminal, usable by humans and AI agents alike.
CARTO MCP Server
Plug CARTO into chat agents like Claude.ai, ChatGPT, and Gemini through the standard Model Context Protocol.
Data and Analysis
Data Observatory
Gain access to thousands of public and premium spatial datasets, and save time on gathering, cleaning, and analyzing data.
Development tools
CARTO + deck.gl
Build large-scale geospatial apps using deck.gl, the WebGPU-based framework for data visualization.
APIs
Get Help
Join our community of users in Slack
Our community of users is a great place to ask questions and get help from CARTO experts.
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